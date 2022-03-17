Giants Re-Signing OT Korey Cunningham

The New York Giants have re-signed OT Korey Cunningham Thursday, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Cunningham, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million contract with Arizona but was later traded to the Patriots in 2019.

From there, New England released him coming out of the preseason last year and he eventually signed on with the Giants.

In 2021, Cunningham was active for 12 games for the Giants, but did not make a start.