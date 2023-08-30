Giants Re-Signing QB Tommy DeVito

According to Tom Pelissero, the Giants are re-signing QB Tommy DeVito to the practice squad.

He had an impressive summer as an undrafted rookie competing for New York’s third quarterback spot and will stick around to develop further.

Devito, 24, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his five-year college career, Devito threw for 6,516 yards to go along with 43 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also had a completion percentage of 63.1 percent.