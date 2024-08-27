Giants Release 23 Players

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New York Giants officially cut 23 players on Tuesday as they worked down to the 53-man limit. 

Giants Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. LB Darrian Beavers
  2. WR Miles Boykin
  3. TE Lawrence Cager
  4. LB K.J. Cloyd
  5. OLB Tomon Fox
  6. DB Marion Goodrich
  7. CB Tre Herndon
  8. WR Isaiah Hodgins
  9. CB Darnay Holmes
  10. S Alex Johnson
  11. FB Jakob Johnson
  12. OL Marcellus Johnson
  13. S Raheem Layne
  14. CB David Long Jr.
  15. OL Jalen Mayfield
  16. K Jude McAtamney
  17. OT Josh Miles
  18. RB Donte Miller
  19. C Jimmy Morrisey
  20. OLB Ovie Oghoufo
  21. WR Allen Robinson
  22. DL Casey Rodgers
  23. TE Jack Stoll

Robinson, 31, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018. 

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10.9 million for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million and he later departed in free agency for a three-year, $46.5 million contract that includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed with the Rams. 

Los Angeles traded him to the Steelers in April of last year. Robinson went on to sign with the Giants in May this offseason.

In 2023, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 34 receptions for 280 yards and no touchdowns. 

