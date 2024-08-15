Giants Release DB Jalen Mills

The New York Giants have released DB Jalen Mills, per Adam Schefter.

Mills has been on the non-football injury list since the start of training camp with a calf injury and hasn’t practiced with the team.

New York evidently decided its other options in the secondary were good enough to roll with. Mills is healthy now and Schefter adds he should draw some interest.

Mills, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots.

New England re-signed Mills last year and converted him back to safety. He signed another one-year deal with the Giants this offseason.

In 2023, Mills appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 45 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.