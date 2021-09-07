Giants Release G Kenny Wiggins & DB Jordyn Peters From PS, Sign OT Korey Cunningham

The New York Giants officially signed OT Korey Cunningham to their practice squad on Tuesday and released G Kenny Wiggins and DB Jordyn Peters from the unit.

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

Wiggins, 33, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State back in 2011. He lasted just a few months with the team before he was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad at the start of the 2011 season.

Wiggins would later return to San Francisco during his rookie year before ending up with the Chargers at the start of the 2013 season. He spent five years with the Chargers before joining the Lions for the 2018 season.

The Lions signed him to a two-year contract in August of 2018 and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2020. He was on and off of their roster before signing on with the Giants and returning on a one-year deal for 2021.

New York released him coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Wiggins appeared in four games for the Lions.