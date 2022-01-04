Giants Release OT Isaiah Wilson From PS, Waive TE Chris Myarick

The New York Giants announced they released OT Isaiah Wilson from their practice squad and waived TE Chris Myarick on Tuesday.

Wilson, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was named a freshman All-American in 2018 before being drafted with the No. 29 overall pick in the draft by the Titans.

He signed a four-year, $11,568,389 rookie contract that includes a $5,973,374 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year for the Titans to pick up for the 2024 season.

The Titans traded Wilson to the Dolphins as part of a pick swap. However, Miami waived him in March.

Wilson signed on with the Giants practice squad in September.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in one game for the Giants. for his career, Wilson has played in two games and only played three snaps.