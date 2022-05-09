Giants Releasing CB James Bradberry

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants are releasing CB James Bradberry after failing to find a trade partner.

The team has already confirmed the move.

We have released CB James Bradberry Details: https://t.co/2F2F94V4rs pic.twitter.com/UBpOhJ5wgS — New York Giants (@Giants) May 9, 2022

Giants GM Joe Schoen suggested last week a resolution to this situation was coming after it had drug out the entire offseason.

This will free up $10.1 million in cap savings for the Giants with $11.7 million in dead money. The money is needed for New York to sign its draft class.

Bradberry is now free to negotiate and sign with any team. The Chiefs were linked to Bradberry this offseason, but the organization reportedly didn’t want to be involved in a potential trade.

Bradberry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina before departing in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and was slated to make $13.4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Bradberry appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 47 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 17 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Bradberry as the news is available.