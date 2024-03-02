Giants Releasing G Mark Glowinski

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Giants are releasing veteran G Mark Glowinski, saving $5.7 million in cap space.

Glowinski, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He spent two years in Seattle before he was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts in 2017.

Glowinski played out the final year of his four-year, $2,625,688 contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year extension in 2019.

Then in March of 2022 Glowinski signed a three-year deal with the Giants worth $20 million with $11.4 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Glowinski has appeared in 13 games and made six starts at guard for the Giants.