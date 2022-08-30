Giants Releasing QB Davis Webb

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are releasing QB Davis Webb on Tuesday.

There’s a good chance Webb is back with New York, however, either on the practice squad or back on the active roster if a spot clears up in the coming days.

Webb, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Jets later signed Webb to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. The team then re-signed him to a one-year futures contract but he was waived as they cut their roster down to 53 players.

Webb later caught on with the Bills as a backup and made his first appearance with the team during the 2021 season. He signed on with the Giants for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Webb appeared in one game for the Bills and had two carries for -3 yards.