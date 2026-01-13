Giants Remain Focused On John Harbaugh Over Mike Tomlin, Falcons & Titans Also In Mix

Ian O’Connor of the Athletic says that the Giants remain locked in on their pursuit of former Ravens HC John Harbaugh despite the sudden availability of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin.

There are a lot of links between the Giants and Steelers, and it’s long been speculated that if Tomlin ever became available, the Giants would be one of his top suitors.

However, he remains under contract in Pittsburgh for at least one year, meaning any team that’s interested would likely have to work out a trade. For the Giants, that only makes sense if they lose out on Harbaugh.

He recently met with Giants executive Chris Mara for lunch and is expected to have formal coaching interviews with the teams he’s considering later this week.

In addition to the Giants, the Falcons and Titans have emerged as viable contenders for Harbaugh, according to the Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

He’s had contact with all seven teams outside of Baltimore that had coaching vacancies entering today.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as it becomes available.