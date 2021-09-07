Giants Restructure DB Logan Ryan’s Contract

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants have restructured DB Logan Ryan‘s contract.
Ryan was set to make a $5.5 million base salary this year and Rapoport says most of that was converted into a signing bonus and spread out over the rest of his deal.
If the Giants didn’t add void years, which Rapoport doesn’t say, it would be about $3.66 million in cap savings for New York.
Ryan, 30, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.
Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension.
In 2020, Ryan appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and recorded 93 tackles, one sack, an interception, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and nine passes defended.
