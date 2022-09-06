Giants Restructure DL Leonard Williams For $12M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Giants have restructured DL Leonard Williams‘ contract to create an additional $11.92 million in cap space.

Yates says the Giants converted $17.88 million of Williams’ 2022 base salary into a signing bonus and added an extra void year to spread it out over.

Williams, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was in the final year of a four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract when the Jets picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams was later traded to the Giants. He made a base salary of $14.2 million for the 2019 season before the Giants used their franchise tag on him in 2020. He was tagged again in 2021 before signing a three-year, $63 million extension.

He was set to make base salaries of $19 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal. Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2021, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 81 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.