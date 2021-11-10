Giants Restructure K Graham Gano For $342K In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Giants have restructured K Graham Gano‘s contract to create $342,593 of cap space.

New York converted $513,889 of Gano’s base salary into a signing bonus and spread it over the remainder of his deal.

This is a tiny restructure but it’s illustrative of just how hard up for space some teams still are because of the pandemic.

Gano, 34, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2009. He spent three years in Washington before signing on with the Panthers for the 2012 season.

Gano played out the final year of his four-year, $12.4 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17 million contract with $9 million guaranteed with the Panthers in 2018. Carolina opted to release him after just a year, though, and he quickly signed on with the Giants.

In 2020, Gano signed a three-year, $14 million extension to remain in New York.

In 2021, Gano has appeared in nine games for the Giants and converted 19 of 21 field goal attempts to go along with all 12 extra point tries.