Giants Rule Out QB Daniel Jones From Week 8, Starting Tyrod Taylor

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced they’ve ruled out QB Daniel Jones (neck) from Week 8, per Art Stapleton.

Tyrod Taylor is now set to start Sunday’s game against the Jets.

It’s been a rough 2023 season for Jones, having gone winless since Week 2 before suffering his injury. Interestingly enough, Daboll indicated Jones has handled scout-team duties since last week, per Pat Leonard.

Connor Hughes also points out that Daboll previously adamantly said Jones would play again at some point this season, but wouldn’t express the same assuredness in Friday’s press conference.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season and he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team back in March.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in five games for the Giants and completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 765 yards to go along with two touchdowns and six interceptions.