Giants Rule Out RB Saquon Barkley & WR Kenny Golladay

Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants are ruling out RB Saquon Barkley and WR Kenny Golladay for their game against the Chiefs on Monday night.

The team has also ruled out S Nate Ebner, LB Carter Coughlin, and LB Lorenzo Carter for Monday Night Football.

Barkley, 24, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus.

The Giants picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option worth $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season this past April.

In 2021, Barkley has appeared in five games for the Giants, rushing 52 times for 186 yards (3.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He has also caught 14 passes for 130 yards (9.3 YPC) and a touchdown.