Giants Sign C Jonotthan Harrison To One-Year, $2M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants have signed C Jonotthan Harrison to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Rapoport says it’s a futures deal despite not being for the minimum salary, which is a rare occurrence.

Harrison is continuing his tour of New York/New Jersey after being released by the Jets and catching on with the Bills last year.

Harrison, 29, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his three years in Indianapolis but wasn’t tendered a restricted offer in 2017.

The Jets later signed Harrison to a one-year contract and he returned to the Jets on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2019.

Unfortunately, New York released him coming out of training camp and he later signed on to the Bills’ practice squad.

In 2019, Harrison appeared in all 16 games for the Jets, making 10 starts for them.