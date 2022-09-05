Giants Sign CB Fabian Moreau To PS, Release CB Harrison Hand

The New York Giants announced on Monday they have signed CB Fabian Moreau to the practice squad and released CB Harrison Hand in a corresponding move.

The team also waived RB Sandro Platzgummer in a procedural move. He will likely return on the practice squad as a 17th player with an international exemption.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Davis Webb RB Jashaun Corbin WR CJ Board TE Austin Allen OL Will Holden DL Ryder Anderson OLB Quincy Roche CB Zyon Gilbert S Trenton Thompson S Tony Jefferson G Wyatt Davis DE Henry Mondeaux OLB Chuck Wiley WR Kalil Pimpleton OL Max Garcia CB Fabian Moreau

Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans back in May.

In 2021, Moreau appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 61 tackles, one fumble recovery, and 11 pass deflections.