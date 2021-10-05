Giants Sign CB Ka’dar Hollman To Practice Squad, Release S Steven Parker

The Giants announced they have signed CB Ka’dar Hollman to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, New York released S Steven Parker from the unit.

Roster Moves: DB Ka'dar Hollman – Added to practice squad DB Steven Parker – Terminated from practice squad pic.twitter.com/ZZEUh5wtjg — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 5, 2021

New York’s practice squad now includes:

TE Jake Hausmann DE Niko Lalos DT David Moa RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) WR David Sills TE Chris Myarick QB Brian Lewerke WR Dante Pettis LB Trent Harris T Korey Cunningham G Cole Banwart C Jonotthan Harrison DB Jarren Williams LB Omari Cobb G Sam Jones OT Isaiah Wilson CB Ka’dar Hollman

Hollman, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2,694,948 rookie contract that included $174,948 guaranteed when the Packers traded him to the Texans during the preseason.

However, Houston waived Hollman during final roster cuts. He caught on with the Saints and had a short stint on their practice squad.

In 2020, Hollman appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions and three pass deflections.

Parker, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Parker spent his rookie year on the Rams’ practice squad and returned to Los Angeles on a futures contract in 2020. However, he was eventually waived and claimed by the Dolphins. Miami opted to waive Parker and after a brief stint with the Vikings, he landed on the Cowboys practice squad.

Dallas waived Parker coming out of the preseason this year. He later caught on with the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2019, Parker appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 20 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended.