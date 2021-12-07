Giants Sign Clayton Thorson To PS, Place DB Ka’dar Hollman On IR

According to Dan Salomone, the New York Giants signed QB Clayton Thorson to their practice squad and placed DB Ka’dar Hollmon on the practice squad’s injured reserve. 

Clayton Thorson

New York’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DE Niko Lalos
  2. DT David Moa
  3. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  4. QB Brian Lewerke
  5. C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured)
  6. DB Jarren Williams
  7. LB Omari Cobb
  8. OT Isaiah Wilson
  9. DB Ka’dar Hollman (Injured)
  10. T Devery Hamilton
  11. T Derrick Kelly
  12. WR David Sills
  13. WR Alex Bachman
  14. WR Pharoh Cooper
  15. RB Jonathan Williams
  16. TE Jake Hausmann
  17. TE Deon Yelder
  18. DB Natrell Jamerson
  19. QB Clayton Thorson

Thorson, 26, was selected in the fifth round by the Eagles in 2019 out of Northwestern. He signed a four-year, $2,793,320 contract and was set to make a base salary of $495,000 when the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cowboys later signed Thorson to their practice squad. Dallas brought him back on a futures deal in December of last year but cut him loose coming out of training camp. 

He signed on with the Giants’ practice squad in late September. New York cut him with an injury settlement in August. 

During his four-year college career at Northwestern, Thorson threw for 10,731 yards while completing 58.4 percent of his passes to go along with 61 touchdowns and 45 interceptions over the course of 53 games. 

