Giants Sign DL Nick Williams, Waive DL Jabari Ellis

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants are signing DL Nick Williams to the roster.

In a corresponding move, undrafted rookie DL Jabari Ellis has been waived.

Williams, 32, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He spent over three years with the Chiefs and had a brief stint with the Dolphins before signing on with the Bears in 2018.

Chicago elected to cut Williams loose coming out of the preseason before re-signing him soon after. After playing out his deal with Chicago, Williams signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Lions in 2020.

Williams agreed to a pay cut heading into 2021 to stay with the Lions.

In 2021, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 27 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 81 interior defensive lineman out of 109 qualifying players.