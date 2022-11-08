Giants Sign DT Aaron Crawford To PS, Release DB Olaijah Griffin

The New York Giants announced on Wednesday they signed DT Aaron Crawford to the practice squad and released DB Olaijah Griffin in a corresponding move.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Davis Webb RB Jashaun Corbin OL Will Holden DL Ryder Anderson CB Zyon Gilbert S Trenton Thompson DE Henry Mondeaux WR Kalil Pimpleton RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) WR Makai Polk G Solomon Kindley DB Landon Collins WR Robert Foster TE Lawrence Cager T Korey Cunningham TE Andre Miller DT Aaron Crawford

Griffin, 23, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills before being waived coming out of the preseason.

The Bills re-signed Griffin to their practice squad soon after. He was brought back on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being cut during training camp and claimed by the Giants. He was later waived and re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad.

During his three-year college career at USC, Griffin appeared in 22 games and recorded 67 tackles, one interception and 13 pass deflections.