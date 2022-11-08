Giants Sign DT Aaron Crawford To PS, Release DB Olaijah Griffin

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New York Giants announced on Wednesday they signed DT Aaron Crawford to the practice squad and released DB Olaijah Griffin in a corresponding move. 

New York’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Davis Webb
  2. RB Jashaun Corbin
  3. OL Will Holden 
  4. DL Ryder Anderson
  5. CB Zyon Gilbert
  6. S Trenton Thompson
  7. DE Henry Mondeaux
  8. WR Kalil Pimpleton
  9. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  10. WR Makai Polk
  11. G Solomon Kindley
  12. DB Landon Collins
  13. WR Robert Foster
  14. TE Lawrence Cager
  15. T Korey Cunningham
  16. TE Andre Miller
  17. DT Aaron Crawford

Griffin, 23, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills before being waived coming out of the preseason.

The Bills re-signed Griffin to their practice squad soon after. He was brought back on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being cut during training camp and claimed by the Giants. He was later waived and re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad. 

During his three-year college career at USC, Griffin appeared in 22 games and recorded 67 tackles, one interception and 13 pass deflections.

