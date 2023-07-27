Giants Sign DT Kevin Atkins

The New York Giants have announced that they’ve signed DT Kevin Atkins.

ROSTER MOVE: The Giants signed free agent DT Kevin Atkins. 📰: https://t.co/Q2Rd2NTAw1 pic.twitter.com/utabDPHZvO — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) July 27, 2023

Atkins, 25, wound up signing with the 49ers after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

The 49ers waived Atkins coming out of training camp and he wound up playing in the XFL for the 2022 season.

Atkins appeared in 59 games (46 starts) throughout his six year career at Fresno State. He registered 123 tackles, including 31.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. In 2021, he was named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.