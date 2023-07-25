Giants Sign EDGE Tashawn Bower

Jordan Schultz reports that the Giants have signed EDGE Tashawn Bower to a contract on Tuesday.

Bower tried out for the Giants on Monday.

Bower, 28, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2017. He wound up making Minnesota’s active roster his first two seasons but was cut loose coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Patriots later signed him to their practice squad in November and brought him back on a futures deal for 2020. He bounced on and off New England’s practice squad for a few seasons before joining the Vikings last year.

In 2022, Bower appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded one tackle.