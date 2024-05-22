Giants Sign Fourth-Round TE Theo Johnson

The New York Giants announced they signed fourth-round TE Theo Johnson to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

Theo Johnson makes it official ‼️ 📰: https://t.co/cPeMs0zr9y pic.twitter.com/XTr09EJZdp — New York Giants (@Giants) May 22, 2024

New York now has just one remaining unsigned rookie contract.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Malik Nabers WR Signed 2 Tyler Nubin S 3 Andru Phillips CB Signed 4 Theo Johnson TE Signed 5 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB Signed 6 Darius Muasau LB Signed

Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at Penn State and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2023. He appeared in the 2022 Rose Bowl, 2023 Peach Bowl, and 2024 Senior Bowl, and led the Nittany Lions in receiving touchdowns as a senior.

He started 29 of his 45 appearances with the Nittany Lions and caught 77 passes for 938 yards (12.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.