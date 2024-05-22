Giants Sign Fourth-Round TE Theo Johnson

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New York Giants announced they signed fourth-round TE Theo Johnson to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

New York now has just one remaining unsigned rookie contract. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Malik Nabers WR Signed
2 Tyler Nubin S  
3 Andru Phillips CB Signed
4 Theo Johnson TE Signed
5 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB Signed
6 Darius Muasau LB Signed

 

Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at Penn State and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2023. He appeared in the 2022 Rose Bowl, 2023 Peach Bowl, and 2024 Senior Bowl, and led the Nittany Lions in receiving touchdowns as a senior. 

He started 29 of his 45 appearances with the Nittany Lions and caught 77 passes for 938 yards (12.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply