Giants Sign Fourth-Round TE Theo Johnson

The New York Giants announced they signed fourth-round TE Theo Johnson to a rookie contract on Wednesday.
New York now has just one remaining unsigned rookie contract.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Tyler Nubin
|S
|3
|Andru Phillips
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|Signed
|5
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Darius Muasau
|LB
|Signed
Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at Penn State and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2023. He appeared in the 2022 Rose Bowl, 2023 Peach Bowl, and 2024 Senior Bowl, and led the Nittany Lions in receiving touchdowns as a senior.
He started 29 of his 45 appearances with the Nittany Lions and caught 77 passes for 938 yards (12.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.
