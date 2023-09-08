Giants Sign K Graham Gano To Three-Year Extension

The New York Giants announced they signed veteran K Graham Gano to a three-year extension.

Gano, 36, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2009. He spent three years in Washington before signing on with the Panthers for the 2012 season.

Gano played out the final year of his four-year, $12.4 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17 million contract with $9 million guaranteed with the Panthers in 2018. Carolina opted to release him after just a year, though, and he quickly signed on with the Giants.

In 2022, Gano appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and converted 29 of 32 field goal attempts (87.9 percent) to go along with 32 of 34 extra-point tries.