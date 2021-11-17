Giants Sign LB Benardrick McKinney To Active Roster, Add RB Jonathan Williams To PS

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LB Benardrick McKinney to their active roster and added RB Jonathan Williams to their practice squad.

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

  1. DE Niko Lalos
  2. DT David Moa
  3. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  4. TE Chris Myarick
  5. QB Brian Lewerke
  6. LB Trent Harris
  7. C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured)
  8. DB Jarren Williams
  9. LB Omari Cobb
  10. OT Isaiah Wilson
  11. DB Ka’dar Hollman
  12. T Devery Hamilton
  13. T Derrick Kelly
  14. WR David Sills
  15. WR Alex Bachman
  16. WR Pharoh Cooper
  17. DB Steven Parker
  18. RB Jonathan Williams

McKinney, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.3 million contract when he agreed to a five-year, $50 million extension with $21 million guaranteed with Houston back in 2018. 

The Texans traded McKinney to the Dolphins this past March in exchange for OLB Shaq Lawson. McKinney was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $8.75 million over the next two years of his deal when he agreed to a pay cut. Miami still cut him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on to the Giants’ practice squad. 

In 2021, Benardrick McKinney has appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.

