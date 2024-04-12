Giants Sign LB Matthew Adams

According to Field Yates, the Giants signed LB Matthew Adams to a contract on Friday.

Adams, 28, is a former seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Houston. He finished his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and signed with the Bears in 2022.

He caught on with the Browns to a one-year deal last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent, once again.

In 2023, Adams appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 17 tackles and one forced fumble.