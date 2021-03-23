Giants Sign OLB Ryan Anderson To One-Year Deal

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants are signing OLB Ryan Anderson to a one-year deal.

Anderson provides some additional depth for the team’s pass rush and should be a much better fit for the Giants’ defense than he was last season in Washington.

Anderson, 26, was drafted by Washington in the second round out of Alabama in 2017. He signed a four-year, $5.32 million deal that included a $2.01 million signing bonus.

Anderson made a base salary of $1.19 million in 2020 and was testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Anderson appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.