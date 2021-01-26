Giants Sign P Ryan Santoso To Futures Deal

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Giants announced Tuesday they have signed P Ryan Santoso to a futures deal. 

Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

In 2019, Santoso appeared in three games for the Titans.

