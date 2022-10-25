Giants Sign TE Andre Miller To Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced they have signed TE Andre Miller to the practice squad. 

New York’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Davis Webb
  2. RB Jashaun Corbin
  3. OL Will Holden 
  4. DL Ryder Anderson
  5. CB Zyon Gilbert
  6. S Trenton Thompson
  7. DE Henry Mondeaux
  8. WR Kalil Pimpleton
  9. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  10. DB Olaijah Griffin
  11. WR Makai Polk
  12. G Solomon Kindley
  13. DB Landon Collins
  14. WR Robert Foster
  15. TE Lawrence Cager
  16. T Korey Cunningham
  17. TE Andre Miller

Miller, 6-2 and 220 pounds, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Maine following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by the team with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason, however. 

During his four-year college career, Miller recorded 104 receptions for 1,848 yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 career games. 

