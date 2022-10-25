Giants Sign TE Andre Miller To Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced they have signed TE Andre Miller to the practice squad.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Davis Webb RB Jashaun Corbin OL Will Holden DL Ryder Anderson CB Zyon Gilbert S Trenton Thompson DE Henry Mondeaux WR Kalil Pimpleton RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) DB Olaijah Griffin WR Makai Polk G Solomon Kindley DB Landon Collins WR Robert Foster TE Lawrence Cager T Korey Cunningham TE Andre Miller

Miller, 6-2 and 220 pounds, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Maine following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by the team with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason, however.

During his four-year college career, Miller recorded 104 receptions for 1,848 yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 career games.