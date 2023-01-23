Giants Sign TE Chris Myarick To Futures Deal

The New York Giants announced on Monday they have signed TE Chris Myarick to a futures contract for the 2023 season.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

The list of Giants futures signings now includes:

G Solomon Kindley RB Jashaun Corbin WR Kalil Pimpleton WR Jaydon Mickens OL Devery Hamilton OL Korey Cunningham CB Zyon Gilbert DT Vernon Butler DB Trenton Thompson WR Makai Polk WR Dre Miller TE Chris Myarick

Myarick, 27, caught on with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was added to the practice squad. Myarick later signed a futures deal with the team but was eventually waived.

The Giants later signed Myarick to their practice squad before elevating him to their active roster and eventually waiving him in January. Two days later, he was signed by the Bengals practice squad.

Myarick returned to the Giants on a futures contract this past February. He spent most of the season on the roster before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad late in the season.

In 2022, Myarick appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught seven passes for 65 yards receiving and one touchdown.