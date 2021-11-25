Giants Sign TE Deon Yelder To Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve signed TE Deon Yelder to their practice squad.

Yelder, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. The Chiefs signed Yelder off the Saints’ practice squad a few months into his rookie season.

Yelder returned to the Chiefs on an exclusive rights contract last year. However, Kansas City declined to tender him a qualifying offer this offseason, making him a free agent.

From there, Yelder had brief stints with Washington and the Titans this summer before signing on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

In 2020, Yelder appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs, totaling seven receptions for 36 yards (5.1 YPR).