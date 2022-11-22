Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants are adding TE Nick Vannett to their practice squad.

Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago.

Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with the Broncos before being released. He then signed a three-year deal with the Saints.

Vannett accepted a pay cut from the Saints and has now found his way onto another team this season.

In 2022, Vannett has appeared in two games for the Saints and caught two passes for 13 yards.