Giants Sign TE Ryan Izzo To PS, Release WR Damion Willis

The New York Giants announced Friday that they’ve signed TE Ryan Izzo to their practice squad and released WR Damion Willis from the unit.
Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:
- T Jackson Barton
- WR Matt Cole
- TE Jake Hausmann
- DT Willie Henry
- DE Niko Lalos
- DT David Moa
- DB Jordyn Peters
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- WR David Sills
- G Kenny Wiggins
- C Matt Skura
- TE Chris Myarick
- LB Trent Harris
- QB Brian Lewerke
- WR Dante Pettis
- RB Dexter Williams
- TE Ryan Izzo
Izzo, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when the Patriots traded him to the Texans this past March.
Houston opted to waive Izzo earlier in the week.
In 2020, Izzo appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and cacught 13 passes for 199 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
