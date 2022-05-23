Giants Sign Third-Round OL Joshua Ezeudu

The New York Giants have signed third-round OL Joshua Ezeudu to a four-year contract.
The Giants have now signed five of their 2022 draft prospects:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|DE
|Signed
|1
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Signed
|2
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|3
|Joshua Ezeudu
|OG
|Signed
|3
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|4
|Dane Belton
|S
|5
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|5
|D. J. Davidson
|DT
|5
|Marcus McKethan
|OG
|6
|Darrian Beavers
|LB
|Signed
Ezeudu, 22, was a three-year starter at North Carolina. He was an Honorable Mention All-ACC as a senior. The Giants used the No. 67 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,480,905 contract that includes a $1,166,113 signing bonus.
During his college career at UNC, Ezeudu appeared in 36 games, making 28 starts at guard and both tackle spots.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!