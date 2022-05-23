Giants Sign Third-Round OL Joshua Ezeudu

The New York Giants have signed third-round OL Joshua Ezeudu to a four-year contract.

The Giants have now signed five of their 2022 draft prospects:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Signed 1 Evan Neal OT Signed 2 Wan’Dale Robinson WR 3 Joshua Ezeudu OG Signed 3 Cordale Flott CB Signed 4 Daniel Bellinger TE 4 Dane Belton S 5 Micah McFadden LB 5 D. J. Davidson DT 5 Marcus McKethan OG 6 Darrian Beavers LB Signed

Ezeudu, 22, was a three-year starter at North Carolina. He was an Honorable Mention All-ACC as a senior. The Giants used the No. 67 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,480,905 contract that includes a $1,166,113 signing bonus.

During his college career at UNC, Ezeudu appeared in 36 games, making 28 starts at guard and both tackle spots.