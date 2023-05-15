Giants Sign Third-Round WR Jalin Hyatt

The New York Giants have officially signed third-round WR Jalin Hyatt to a rookie contract, according to the team website.

Hyatt, 21, was a Unanimous All-American in 2022 and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award along with being a first-team All-SEC selection.

Lance Zierlein compares Hyatt to DeSean Jackson.

The Giants traded up to select him in the third round with the No. 73 overall pick. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,625,314 rookie contract that includes a $1,091,137 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,022,784 in 2023.

During his three-year college career at Tennessee, Hyatt appeared in 29 games and caught 108 passes for 1,769 yards and 19 touchdowns.