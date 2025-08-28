Giants Sign Three Players To PS

The New York Giants have signed LB Swayze Bozeman, TE Qadir Ismail and DB Patrick McMorris to the practice squad, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Bozeman, 26, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in May 2024. He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Chiefs’ practice squad throughout the season. Bozeman signed with the Bears in February but was waived near the end of training camp.

In 2024, Bozeman appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded three tackles.