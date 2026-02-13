Giants Sign WR Courtney Jackson To Futures Deal

The New York Giants officially signed WR Courtney Jackson to a futures deal on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Jackson, 24, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in May of 2025. He transferred to Arkansas State in 2023 after spending four years at Syracuse.

He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and caught on with the Seahawks’ practice squad. He spent the entire season on Seattle’s P-squad.

During his college career at Arkansas State and Syracuse, Jackson appeared in 62 games and recorded 144 receptions for 1,845 yards (12.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.