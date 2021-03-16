Giants Sign WR John Ross To One-Year, $2.5M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants have signed WR John Ross to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

The contract includes $1 million guaranteed, per Garafolo, and gives the former first-round pick a chance at a fresh start outside of Cincinnati.

Ross was a healthy scratch for a number of weeks last season and had asked for a trade. However, the Bengals opted to keep him before now allowing him to walk.

Ross, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.

Ross was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option.

In 2020, Ross appeared in three games for the Bengals and caught two receptions for 17 yards.