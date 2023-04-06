Giants Signed C J.C. Hassenauer

According to Darren Wolfson, the Giants have signed C J.C. Hassenauer to a contract.

He’ll provide some additional depth for the Giants at center, where the depth chart is pretty wide open right now.

Hassenauer, 28, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Atlanta, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Falcons re-signed Hassenauer to their practice squad, only to release him a month later. From there, Hassenauer signed on with the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct AAF.

Hassenauer later caught on with the Steelers and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent last year.

In 2022, Hassenauer appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers.