Giants Signed TE Tanner Hudson

The New York Giants have signed TE Tanner Hudson, according to Greg Auman.

New York was short on depth at the position after the team lost a number of players due to injuries.

Hudson, 27, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.

Tampa Bay re-signed Hudson as an exclusive rights free agent following the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was waived coming out of the 2021 preseason, however.

From there, the 49ers claimed Hudson where he spent time between the team’s active roster and practice squad last year. San Francisco wound up signing him to a future’s contract in January, but released him yesterday.

In 2021, Hudson appeared in two games for the 49ers, he did not accrue any stats.