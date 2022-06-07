Giants Trying Out WRs Keelan Doss & Isaiah Ford

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants are hosting WRs Keelan Doss and Isaiah Ford at minicamp this week for tryouts.

Doss, 26, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders, but was later cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars signed Doss to their practice squad before the Raiders added him to their active roster a few weeks into the regular season. The Raiders brought him back on an exclusive rights contract last year and again on a futures deal for 2021, but was among their final roster cuts.

Doss caught on with the Falcons practice squad in September. He was cut in October and had a brief stint with the Jets.

In 2019, Doss appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 11 passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Ford, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with Miami, but spent his rookie season on the team’s injured reserve list.

Since then, Ford was on and off of the Dolphins’ active roster before being traded to the Patriots for a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick. New England waived him during the season in 2020 and he re-signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad before being called up.

Maimi declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent last offseason, but later re-signed him in July. He was cut during the season.

In 2020, Ford appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and caught 28 passes for 276 yards receiving and no touchdowns.