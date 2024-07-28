Giants Signing CB Breon Borders

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants are signing CB Breon Borders to the roster.

He takes the open roster spot left from when the team waived QB Nathan Rourke this morning.

Borders, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2017. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to the practice squad.

From there, Borders had brief stints with the Bills, Texans, Jaguars and Washington over the next two seasons. He signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2020 season before being claimed by the Dolphins off waivers after being cut in August. Miami waived Borders heading into the season and he later caught on with the Titans.

Borders spent the bulk of the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Tennessee on either the roster or practice squad before the Cardinals signed him to their active roster late in 2021. He signed a futures deal for 2022 but was released during the preseason. He had a stint with the Bears on the practice squad later in the year.

The Falcons signed Borders in 2023 but cut him before the season. He had a stint on the practice squad with the Patriots.

In 2021, Borders appeared in eight games for the Titans and Cardinals and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.