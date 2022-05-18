Giants Signing CB Maurice Canady & CB Khalil Dorsey

Art Stapleton reports that the Giants are signing veteran CB Maurice Canady after letting go of CB James Bradberry. The team is also bringing in CB Khalil Dorsey, according to his agency.

Canady, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract when the Ravens waived him coming out of the 2019 preseason.

Canaday was on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad before being claimed by the Jets. He later caught on with the COwboys but opted to sit out the 2020 season.

In 2021, Canady appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.

Dorsey, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Arizona before he later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore waived Dorsey coming out of training camp and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Dorsey appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded two tackles.