Giants Signing DE Ryder Anderson & DB Jordan Mosley

The New York Giants announced the signing of two undrafted rookie free agents on Saturday, Indiana DE Ryder Anderson and Maryland DB Jordan Mosley.
Anderson, 24, played four seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to Indiana in 2021.
During his five-year college career, Anderson appeared in 40 games and recorded 145 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
