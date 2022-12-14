Giants Signing DE Ryder Anderson To Active Roster

The New York Giants are signing DE Ryder Anderson to their active roster, according to Aaron Wilson.

Anderson, 24, wound up signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2022, Anderson has appeared in three games for the Giants. He has three total tackles, including one tackle for loss and one sack.

During his five-year college career, Anderson appeared in 40 games and recorded 145 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.