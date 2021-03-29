Giants Signing DT Danny Shelton To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants are signing DT Danny Shelton to a one-year deal.

Shelton was visiting the Giants today and things evidently went well. He fills a need at nose tackle for New York.

Shelton, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Washington by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired Shelton and a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Browns in exchange for a third-round pick in 2018.

New England declined his fifth-year option and Shelton played out the final year of his four-year $11.703 million rookie contract that included a $6.771 million signing bonus. The Patriots ultimately ended up bringing him back on a one-year deal for 2019.

Shelton signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in 2020 but was released after just one season.

In 2020, Shelton appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 37 tackles, one sack and one pass defense.