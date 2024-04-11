Giants Signing DT Jordan Phillips

Ian Rapoport reports the Giants are signing veteran DT Jordan Phillips to a contract on Thursday.

Phillips finished last season on injured reserve after suffering a wrist injury towards the end of the year. He was unable to return for Buffalo’s postseason.

Phillips, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was waived in the final year of his four-year, rookie contract and later claimed by the Bills.

After three seasons in Buffalo, Phillips signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals. He was released after two seasons and returned to Buffalo.

In 2023, Phillips appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five pass defenses.