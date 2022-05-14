Giants Signing First Round Picks DE Kayvon Thibodeaux & T Evan Neal

Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants have agreed to terms with first-round draft picks DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and T Evan Neal.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|DE
|Signed
|1
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Signed
|2
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|3
|Joshua Ezeudu
|OG
|3
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|4
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|4
|Dane Belton
|S
|5
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|5
|D. J. Davidson
|DT
|5
|Marcus McKethan
|OG
|6
|Darrian Beavers
|LB
|Signed
Ralph Vacchiano reports that Thibodeaux’s four-year rookie deal is for $33.3 million, includes a $20 million signing bonus, and is fully guaranteed.
Neal’s deal is a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, includes a $15 million signing bonus, and is also fully guaranteed. Both contracts include a fifth-year option for the Giants to pick up in 2025.
Thibodeaux, 21, was the No. 1 high school recruit entering Oregon in 2019 and backed that up over his three years, finishing as an AP All-American his final two years.
Lance Zierlein compares him to former OLB Brian Orakpo.
During his three-year college career at Oregon, Thibodeaux appeared in 30 games and recorded 126 tackles, 19 sacks, three forced fumbles, and seven pass deflections.
Neal, 21, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Eagles OT Jordan Mailata.
During his college career at Alabama, Neal appeared in 40 games, making 40 starts at left tackle, guard, and right tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!