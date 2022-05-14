Giants Signing First Round Picks DE Kayvon Thibodeaux & T Evan Neal

Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants have agreed to terms with first-round draft picks DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and T Evan Neal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Signed 1 Evan Neal OT Signed 2 Wan’Dale Robinson WR 3 Joshua Ezeudu OG 3 Cordale Flott CB 4 Daniel Bellinger TE 4 Dane Belton S 5 Micah McFadden LB 5 D. J. Davidson DT 5 Marcus McKethan OG 6 Darrian Beavers LB Signed

Ralph Vacchiano reports that Thibodeaux’s four-year rookie deal is for $33.3 million, includes a $20 million signing bonus, and is fully guaranteed.

Neal’s deal is a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, includes a $15 million signing bonus, and is also fully guaranteed. Both contracts include a fifth-year option for the Giants to pick up in 2025.

Thibodeaux, 21, was the No. 1 high school recruit entering Oregon in 2019 and backed that up over his three years, finishing as an AP All-American his final two years.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former OLB Brian Orakpo.

During his three-year college career at Oregon, Thibodeaux appeared in 30 games and recorded 126 tackles, 19 sacks, three forced fumbles, and seven pass deflections.

Neal, 21, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Eagles OT Jordan Mailata.

During his college career at Alabama, Neal appeared in 40 games, making 40 starts at left tackle, guard, and right tackle.