Giants Signing Former Illinois QB Tommy Devito

Doug Kyed reports that the Giants are signing former Illinois QB Tommy Devito after he went undrafted on Saturday.

Devito, 24, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse.

During his five-year college career, Devito threw for 6,516 yards to go along with 43 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also had a completion percentage of 63.1 percent.

